Celebrate the launch of the 15-county New Growth Women’s Business Center, to be based right here in El Dorado Springs. https://www.newgrowthmo.org/region-wins-womens-business-center/.

El Dorado Springs is the site of the first of five open house events 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 8, at the Liston Center, 508 N. Main St.

Speakers, food, and inspiration are on the agenda. Each event celebrates local women in business and partners pulling together to help them grow!

Please RSVP (20 seat maximum) by email at info@newgrowthmo.org or call 417-646-6900. Stay tuned for virtual view options, also.

All open house events for the Women’s Business Center are 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

• March 8: El Dorado Springs, MO

• March 9: Buffalo, MO

• March 10: Pittsburg, KS

• March 11: Clinton, MO

• March 12: Camdenton, MO

Patty Cantrell

Chief Community Development Officer

New Growth CDC

417-646-6900

pcantrell@newgrowthmo.org

www.newgrowthmo.org