GFWC GENERATION III , a local women’s community service organization founded in 1979 , hosted our annual Christmas Tea at Wayside Inn museum on Sunday, Nov. 16, with guests of honors being this years 2025 Miss Merry Christmas candidates: Standing from left: Hailee Sanderson, EHS Senior, daughter of Richard Sanderson and Bridget Sanderson; Arysa Lamb, EHS Senior, daughter of Nicki Leonard and Steven Lamb; and Sage McCullough, EHS Senior, daughter of Kevin and Brandi McCullough.

Miss Merry Christmas 2025 will be crowned on Monday, Nov. 24, at the Chamber of Commerce annual Lighting ceremony held in the El Dorado Springs City Park Bandstand area at 6 PM. Little Mr. And Miss Santa Contestants will be introduced that evening also immediately following the Miss Merry Christmas crowning.