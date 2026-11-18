GFWC Generation III, a local women’s community service organization founded in 1979, hosted our annual Christmas Tea at Wayside Inn museum on Sunday, Nov. 15, with guests of honors being this years 2026 Miss Merry Christmas candidates:

(Standing from left: Danica Lowrey, EHS Senior, daughter of Shannon and Miranda Lowrey, and Cynthia Logan, EHS Senior, daughter of Rafaeland Martina Lozano.

Miss Merry Christmas 2026 will be crowned at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at the Chamber of Commerce annual Lighting Ceremony held in the El Dorado Springs City Park Bandstand area. Little Mr. And Miss Santa Contestants will be introduced that evening immediately following the Miss Merry Christmas crowning.