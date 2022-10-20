On Saturday, Oct. 15, deputies received information of a hit and run that occurred in rural Vernon County and the vehicle was southbound toward Barton County. A Deputy located the suspect vehicle in Lamar and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle fled from the Deputy through Lamar, eventually making its way to I49 and headed north toward Vernon County. Additional Deputies were called in to assist in the pursuit along with Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The suspect’s vehicle became disabled after it left the roadway near Milo, Mo in Vernon County. When the suspect exited the vehicle, he began shooting at the Deputy striking their patrol car. The Deputy was not injured and the suspect ran from the scene on foot.

A short time later Vernon County received a call that a car was just stolen in Milo. Deputies with Vernon County located the vehicle and initiated another pursuit. Vernon County, Barton County, MSHP and Nevada Police assisted in pursuing the vehicle. The vehicle became disabled in a field in rural Vernon County and a search was conducted. After no success it was decided to relieve some resources so they could return to their jurisdictions and broaden the search area by patrolling. Numerous agencies remained on scene and assisted in searching for the suspect.

As Deputies and Officers were about to clear the scene of the second stolen vehicle, Vernon County received another call that a farmer’s vehicle was stolen and they were following it. A pursuit was initiated by Vernon County. At one point Deputies with Vernon County were forced to fire at the suspects vehicle. The pursuit continued in to Cedar County where the vehicle crashed and the driver fled on foot. MSHP Helicopter was also in pursuit and was able to lead Deputies and Officers to the suspect and take him in to custody without incident.

The name of the suspect will be released once formal charges are filed. We want to say Thank you to Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Nevada Police Department, Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Conservation and Vernon County Ambulance for their assistance!