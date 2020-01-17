ALLISON ACCEPTS ECONOMIC DEVELOPER POSITION – Nick Allison, son of Davin Allison and Amy Hedrick, is the new Economic Developer for Cedar County. His new position started about a week ago and he has spent a lot of his time in Clinton at Kaysinger Basin Regional Planning Commission headquarters learning the ropes and his priorities for the new position. He will be involved in business expansion as well as industry attraction. He sees his job as a way to improve the economic well-being and quality of life in the area.

Allison realizes that economic development takes time and all the moving parts, information technology, infrastructure, energy, etc., have to work together to be successful.

Allison cares about his hometown and is excited to help the community move forward.

The Economic Development job is shared by the City of El Dorado Springs, the Cedar County Commission and Kaysinger Basin Regional Planning Commission.

Watch an interview with Allison on Spring City TV.