Sac Osage Retired School Employees’ Association announces the opening of applications for The Nellie Nicholas Memorial Teaching Scholarship.

Students who have previously received a scholarship may re-apply if they continue to meet the necessary criteria. Scholarships are not available for graduate work.

Requirements:

*Applicants must have graduated from the El Dorado Springs R-2 School or El Dorado Springs Christian School.

*Applicants must be enrolled in a 4-year undergraduate program at a college or university, pursuing a career in education.

*Applicants must maintain at least a 2.5 grade point average.

*Applicant’s ACT score must meet their college’s requirements to enter the education field.

Application: (All 5 items below must be completed to be considered.)

• Complete the application form (neatly printed or typed).

• Supply a recent official transcript which includes an official copy of ACT scores.

• Submit a current signed letter of recommendation/reference from a teacher, professor, or advisor who knows of the applicant’s interest and plans to pursue a teaching career.

• Submit a current signed letter of personal recommendation/ reference from someone other than a family member who knows of the applicant’s interest and plans to pursue a teaching career.

• Submit a typed essay (1 page maximum) expressing their desire to enter the teaching profession.

Attention: ** Incomplete submissions will be rejected.

Guidelines and application forms may be picked up at the drive thru of Community National Bank and Trust. Those unable to pick up copies may email Ashley Rogers at: arogers@eldo.k12.org to request a copy of the Application Form and Guidelines.

All necessary documentation must be postmarked by April 26 for consideration.

Mail applications to: Evelyn Boyle, 1405 S. Jackson, El Dorado Springs, MO 64744

Decisions will be made by May 7th and applicants will be notified by mail soon after.