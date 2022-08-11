State Sen. Sandy Crawford, R-Buffalo, along with fellow female senators and other area leaders will be making a stop in Buffalo to promote a new, collaborative bipartisan children’s book titled, “You Can, Too!” which tells the stories of the 36 women senators throughout Missouri history and their journeys to the Missouri Senate. This book includes true, personal accounts and reflections from former senators, such as Roseanne Bentley and Norma Champion, and Sen. Crawford.

Book Launch Tour Stopping in Buffalo, Hosted by Sen. Sandy Crawford

In 2021, 11 sitting female senators came together to leave a lasting, positive legacy in Missouri. Driven by a desire that all Missouri children can read, they produced a book recalling all 36 women who have served in the Missouri Senate. Titled “You Can, Too!”, the book is aimed at young readers and is intended to both encourage literacy and inspire girls to follow their passions and instill confidence so they can overcome hurdles and become their best selves. The book features profiles of every past and present female Missouri senator and describes each woman’s path to elected office.

WHAT: Launch tour for “You Can, Too!”

WHO: Sen. Sandy Crawford and other Missouri senators

WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 9, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

WHERE: Dallas County Historical Society, 1107 S. Ash St., Buffalo, MO (Across from OakStar Bank, adjacent to MFA Oil Company)