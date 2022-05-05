PTO PROVIDES NEW FUN OUT OF OLD STUFF – We want to thank the El Dorado Springs School Board for supporting us, and having patience with us, through this endeavor. A special thank you to Mark Koca for being an early, very vocal supporter for getting this project rolling.

Special thanks to the admins, school maintenance, and Optimist Club members who installed this gargantuan piece of equipment.

We would also like to thank all the parents, teachers and students who have supported PTO fundraisers and activities! We wouldn’t be us without all of you!

Quad-Lakes Solid Waste Management District Region J awarded us a grant of $22,000 for recycled materials equipment.

BIG SHOUTOUT to Debbie Brackman who wrote and managed this grant for us and helped us every inch of the way. She is a super mega rock star!

Total cost for the piece and install was $39,016.73

The piece is 69% recycled content containing: 8,264 milk jugs, 1,326 lbs scrap metal and 84% FSC content

PTO wants to thank the following donors to the playground fund: R&R CNC, The Star/Buyer’s Guide, Nine Wonders Optimist, Bob & Glenda Baker, Abilene Rentals, Dr Rick and Christina Casey, John and Georgia Detwiler, Cliff Bland and Sons, Community Bank, GFWC Generation III, 1/2 Price Deal Zone, Vernal and Sharyl Henry, Progress Club, Teacher Lottery, Kent Fortney, 54 Cruisers Car Club and Jodi and David Cauthon.

Pictured from left: PTO Secretary-Kayla Loyd, PTO Vice President-Amber Gadea, PTO Treasurer-Melissa Keightley, Max Berning, Elementary Assistant Principal-Ashley Wolfe, Elementary Principal-Jeremy Barger, Steve Molz, PTO President-Kali Collins, John Queen, Eric Carricker, Optimist President-Beau Swopes and Darrell Morgan.