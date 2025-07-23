Picnic 2026 will not possess the organizational expertise of Judi Baldwin or the talent of Ron Alumbaugh. Both individuals have spent more than 30 plus years making sure that three nights in July in El Dorado Springs make the magic of the Picnic look effortless.

Baldwin has spent 39 years on the Picnic Committee in various offices and finishes out her career as the chairman. She said, “It’s just time for new blood.”

Baldwin is on the board of the Missouri Association of Fairs and Festivals and was president of that board in 2000.

Baldwin said that the one memory she will carry with her is the amazing talent available in El Dorado Springs. She also said it will be exciting to see who steps up to became a member of the Picnic Committee.

Alumbaugh began his Picnic career in 1995 as the Great Ronaldo, a magician and entertainer that walked through the crowds. He made his way to the stage as MC and has made a career of helping acts get on and off the stage and making sure the entertainment continues between acts with either magic or a character formed from his 100-piece wardrobe.

For Alumbaugh, getting ready for the Picnic begins in March when he starts training for the enormous about of physical stamina that it takes to be on stage for three days.

He said his favorite place while working is his is own little backstage lair.

Alumbaugh said he enjoys greeting the people that come to the shows. It is a point of pride for him to a part of the community.

He will miss his time on stage. It is where he is comfortable. But it is time for family.