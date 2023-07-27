The Nine Wonders Optimist Club is sponsoring Fantasy Football where someone wins $100 every week. At the end of the game, the person with the highest score will win $500 and the person with the lowest score wins $250.

The Sun has 10 tickets to sell at $20 each. Players are required to give their names and phone numbers so that weekly winners can be notified. The tickets are computer generated and every ticket is different.

If you play some kind of Fantasy Football you probably know how this works. If not, I’ll try to catch up before you get here.