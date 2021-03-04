MAKING A WITHDRAWAL – Native El Dorado Springs resident, Nikki (Friar) Allison has been promoted as a Retail Operations Manager for Simmons Bank’s St. Louis, Columbia, Sedalia, and Kansas City markets. Nikki will manage operations, security and compliance performance of the retail banks within her assigned communities. In the new position Nikki will work with various Community/Market Presidents, Market Retail Leaders and Branch Managers to provide input for all operational key performance indicators in those designated markets.

Nikki started working at the El Dorado Springs branch in 2011 and assumed the role of Branch Manager in 2017. Nikki is married to Troy Allison (Allison Tire) and they will continue to reside in El Dorado Springs.

Nikki said of the career move “I’ve really enjoyed serving our customers here in El Dorado Springs and other branches in the area; and the relationships I have built over the years will last a lifetime. I’m going to miss assisting local people that I know so well. We also have the best team here in El Dorado Springs that a manager could ask for. I’m truly excited for this new opportunity and growing within our organization.”

The new Simmons Bank branch manager will be announced soon