EHS Football Coach Eddie Long shares what new with the Bulldogs
2024 ElDo Bulldog Football helmets
What each sticker represents:
The Bulldog – That’s for ElDo. The past, present and future.
The Stripe – You earn your stripe. Each player get a stripe when they have passed the Summer Accountability Plan.
The Paw Print – Those are TEAM stickers. Each player will get a Paw Print each week when we meet a weekly team goal.
El Dorado Springs
1st varsity home game Varsity vs Cabool – August 31
High School Volleyball vs Clinton – Sept. 3
ECS
1st Cross country – Aug. 31, Clinton invitational
1st home Volleyball – Aug. 29
NEVC
Volleyball, Sept 3
Baseball, Sept 11
