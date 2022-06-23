New CEO Terry Nichols was on hand at last week’s Auxiliary meeting to introduce himself, get acquainted with those in attendance — AND accept a $4800 check from the group to go toward hospital needs. These auxiliary members are outstanding with their Gift Shop management and fundraising efforts that benefit the facility in so many ways. In addition, Mary Larsen, Medical Mall Clinic/Specialty Clinic Manager was on hand to make an informative presentation regarding our Specialty providers. Mary is very gifted in connecting with people and gave those in attendance valuable info to access specialists locally here at our hospital to avoid distance travel. “Thank You” Auxiliary for ALL that you do!! We likely do not tell you enough how appreciated you really are — AND look how fancy they look in their hospital shirts!

Auxiliary pictured left Pat Moore; Linda McCormick; Jean Wernel; Angel Merz; Kay Sewell; Sherry Wiseman, Co-Chairperson; Sandi Eaves, three Year Director; Jeannie Hertzberg, two Year Director; Alice Hacker; Jennifer Koca; Peggy Carter, treasurer; Linda Bartkowski, co-chairperson; Lana Sue Jones, secretary; Ken Hacker, Wanda Beckham, Sharon Young and Jennifer Bland.