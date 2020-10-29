Endorsed Sites Demonstrate High-Quality Implementation of Evidence-Based Home Visiting

El Dorado Springs R-2 Parents as Teachers Program has earned a prestigious endorsement from the Parents as Teachers National Center, Inc., (PATNC) as a Blue Ribbon Affiliate, making it one of the top performing home visiting affiliates within the PATNC’s international network. Only 6 other school districts in the state of Missouri have a Parents as Teachers Program endorsed as “Blue Ribbon Affiliate”. The official designation was made on October 1, 2020.

Being named a Blue Ribbon Affiliate affirms that the El Dorado Springs R-2 Parents as Teachers Program is a high-quality member of the home visiting field, implementing the evidence-based Parents as Teachers model with fidelity. Families in the El Dorado Springs School District are positively impacted by the services delivered by this program.

The program includes home visits, group connections, child screening, and connections to community resources. Our Parent Educators equip parents with knowledge and resources to prepare their children for a stronger start in life and greater success in school.

“To earn the Blue Ribbon Affiliate status, we underwent a rigorous self-study and review process from the National Center. The process confirms that we are meeting Parents as Teachers’ standards of fidelity and quality,” said Lynn McClaughry, Program Coordinator of El Dorado Springs R-2 Parents as Teachers. “Blue Ribbon Affiliates are exemplary programs, delivering highest quality services to children and families. Implementation with quality and fidelity is vital in home-visiting programs as it determines a program’s effectiveness in accomplishing its original goals and intended outcomes,” McClaughrysaid. Blue Ribbon Certification verifies that a program is being implemented as designed. Parents as Teachers’ rigorous endorsement process demonstrates an affiliate’s accountability and credibility to the community, its funders, elected officials, and the partner organizations with which they work.

The Parents as Teachers team went on to say, “We are so thankful for the support from our El Dorado R-2 School Administration, DESE Early Learning Team, Children’s Trust Fund of Missouri, Parents as Teachers Advisory Board, and all of our PAT families in helping to make our program successful! We could not have achieved this without all of you!

THANK YOU: El Dorado Springs R-2 Parents as Teachers Program Advisory Board Members, Shawn Abell, Tracy Barger, Kim Calvin, Theresa Christian, Chad Daniel, Jenean Ehlers, Doris Fortney, Barbara Kern, Josh King, Mark Koca, Heath Oates, Kimball Long, Shana Newman, Allison Osburn, Shanyn Peterson, Tessie Watkins, Crystal Whitaker and Debbie Vickers

Lynn McClaughry, Program Coordinator Jennifer Caldwell, Parent Educator Emily Dawson, Parent Educator