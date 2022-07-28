In response to increasingly dry conditions and the growing threat of serious drought, Governor Mike Parson today issued Executive Order 22-04 calling upon the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to activate the Drought Assessment Committee and the associated drought impact teams.

The Executive Order declares a drought alert for 53 counties in southern and central Missouri, primarily counties south of the Missouri River. A drought alert, part of Missouri’s Drought Plan, is the initial catalyst that allows the Governor to direct state agencies to work together and provide as many resources and as much assistance as possible.

“Drought conditions in many parts of Missouri compound the challenges producers are already facing with high fuel prices and input costs,” Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn said. “Livestock producers are having to make difficult decisions about selling livestock because there is no pasture in many areas. Grain farmers are watching their crops wither before pollination. Conditions are difficult for many Missouri farmers and ranchers.”

Citizens can submit information about local drought conditions at Condition Monitoring Observer Reports (CMOR). A variety of helpful resources are online at ww.dnr.mo.gov/drought. The Department of Natural Resources is adding information on drought mitigation and assistance opportunities daily as it becomes available.