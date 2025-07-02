This will be the third year for the El Dorado Springs Sun Picnic T-shirt. Comfort colors to vote on are Washed Denim, Terracotta and Chambray. You can vote on our facebook page for your favorite color through this Friday, July 4. Only one color will be selected for the shirt. The design will be available online at El Dorado Springs Sun-newspaper.

Prices are the same as last year – $25 adult small to extra large; $27 for 2x and $29 for 3x.

Come by the office at 125 North Main to pre-order and pay – check, venmo, etc.

Washed Denim

Terracotta

Chambray

Help us chose this year’s picnic t-shirt color! Visit our Facebook page and vote for your favorite – whichever color gets the most votes will be the one we go with!