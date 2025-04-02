On 3-26-2025 at 9:35 A.M., the El Dorado Springs Police Department responded to a child kidnapping El Dorado Springs Preschool located at 1109 S Jackson St El Dorado Springs, MO.

Preschool Officials contacted Colt Schieffer, 27, notifying him that the victim was going to be picked up early from the facility. Preschool Officials advised with no court order that they must contact the other parents of an early pickup. Schieffer arrived at the school blocking in the other parent’s vehicle. As Schieffer arrived at the preschool, he unholstered and brandished a gun while approaching the school. Schieffer ran to the outside door of the preschool where he grabbed the victim by retreating to the Dodge Durango. Schieffer left the scene at a high rate of speed and was last seen heading eastbound on 54 Hwy. The vehicle was located by a Cedar County Deputy where Schieffer failed to stop leading to a pursuit. Schieffer continued to flee going into Fort Scott, KS where he was apprehended, and the victim was found safe in the vehicle. The victim was released to family.

On 3-27-2025, the Cedar County Prosecutor charged Schieffer with Child Abduction and Armed Criminal Action with no bond.

Individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in the court of law.

RELEASED BY:

Brett Dawn

Chief of Police