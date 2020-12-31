EHLERS DONATES TO SAVE LIVES – The Ehlers family at Ehlers Variety has donated 94 smoke alarms to the El Dorado Springs Fire Department.

According to Fire Chief Bob Floyd, the department was part of the Red Cross Smoke Alarm program where anyone who is in the City of El Dorado Springs or pays their dues for rural fire protection could get a free smoke alarm. The Covid-19 pandemic shut down the Red Cross Program.

Floyd said that Kathy Ehlers Bradley called offering the 94 smoke alarms,

Floyd said, “Ehlers filled a large void in El Dorado Springs.”

The smoke alarms are free. Anyone interested can call the El Dorado Springs Fire Department at 876-4099.

Pictured are: (from left) Carson Ehlers, Sean Ehlers, Traci Borders, Brenda Hill, Khrystel Ehlers, Kathy Ehlers Bradley with Isaac Ehlers, Fire Chief Bob Floyd and Fire Department Secretary Tom Gough. Photo by Debbie Floyd.