LEONARD TO PARTICIPATE IN BLACK WALNUT PAGEANT – Kraysen Leonard, 17-year-old daughter of Todd and Michele Leonard, is El Dorado Springs’ candidate for the 2020 Black Walnut Queen.

Kraysen will graduate from High School in May 2021 in the top 10% of her class with an honor diploma. She plans to attend the University of Missouri and double major in Agriculture Communications and Animal Science with a minor in Agribusiness. Her career will be focused on promoting agriculture tactics with a company that is moving agriculture into the future.

She owns and operates a farm-to-table agribusiness called “Miss Poozies Old Fashioned Smoked Beef Sticks.” She also operates her own Agricultural Education platform called Kraysen and the Kiddo’s which is targeted for the youth in the community.

She was most recently named the Land of Lakes Youth Fair Queen.