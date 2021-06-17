by Supt. Heath Oates

The El Dorado Springs R-2 Board of Education met in regular session at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10, in the high school gym.

Three important recognition items were on the agenda after the call to order and approval of the consent agenda:

• To recognize the El Dorado Springs R-2 Early Childhood Center as the outstanding early childhood program of the year, Melissa Randol, MSBA Executive Director, and Rhonda Gilstrap, FutureBuilders’ Foundation Chair, were in attendance. This award is one of the Missouri School Boards Association’s most prestigious awards. Congratulations to all of our fantastic early childhood staff for this well-deserved recognition!

• If you haven’t heard, the El Dorado Springs Boys Track Team are the Class 3 state champions! Coach Brian Goatley was there to recognize his assistant coaches and all of his track athletes. Congratulations to the coaches and athletes who competed at state on both the boys and girls teams!

• The board recognized our district’s retirees:

• Angie Modlin

• Donna Brower

• Brent Hillsman

• Tania Molz

• Denise Ruscha

Next the board heard from Superintendent Oates regarding our estimated ending fund balance in FY 20-21. This balance looks a bit better than originally projected because a couple of large projects–including roof repairs and track resurfacing will have to be completed in the next fiscal year due to a shortage of supplies.

The board heard a summer school update from summer school administrators Mr. Barger and Ms. Wolfe, then heard an annual update from Parents as Teachers representatives Lynn McClaughry and Jennifer Caldwell. The board then heard a brief budget update regarding FY 21-22. The board approved the submitted Occupational Therapy bid.

The board approved the schedule of the special budget board meeting for 7 p.m. June 24. The board appointed Kelsie Baker as Board Secretary and Karen Beason as Board Treasurer.

In executive session, the board approved several hires:

• Athletic Director–Logan Schwalm

• Teachers

• Julie Savinske

• Kelly Delk

• Erica Nicholas

• David Rogers

• Extra Duty Hires

• MS Cheer–Karcegan Cramer

• A+ Coordinator–Beau Swopes

• MS Football–David Rogers