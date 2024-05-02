Rt 54 Cruisers plan their 31st Annual Car Show on Saturday, May 11, in downtown El Dorado Springs – rain or shine. There will be dash plaques for the first 100 entries; each class will have top 5 and judges will be from out of town.

Best in show will receive a trophy, $200 cash and will be featured on next year’s T-shirt.

Preregistered cost is $20, price at show is $25.

The event will have auctions, raffles, 50/50 pot and concessions.

Car classes include: Car 59 and Earlier; Car 60 – 66; Car 67-72; Car 73-79; Car 80-93; Car 94-09; Car 10 – present; Truck 59 and earlier; Truck 60 – 86; Truck 87 – present; special interest.

To preregister contact Route 54 Cruisers Facebook page or Turner Fugate.