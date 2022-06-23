CCMH BOARD OF TRUSTEES SAYS “THANK YOU” – At the Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees meeting last Wednesday evening – Julia Phillips, RN was honored for her many years of service on the Board – she commented that she had started working at the hospital in 1977 as an RN and had worked surgery, OB, and the Med-surg floor to name just a few — so upon her retirement felt that she would be a good fit as a Board Member with her many years of service and overall knowledge of the healthcare field. The hospital so appreciates her dedication to patients, co-workers and the community. Julia is pictured with Board President Marvin Manring who made the presentation.