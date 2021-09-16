The Mission of Community Foundation of the Ozarks and its affiliates, including the El Dorado Springs Community Foundation, is to enhance the quality of life in our region through resource development, community grant making, collaboration and public leadership, which includes promoting health and wellness.

El Dorado Springs Community Foundation co-founder and retired local physician, Dr. Jack Reynolds, wants to encourage citizens to get vaccinated if not to protect themselves then to protect their loved ones. He says, “El Dorado Springs is a close family orientated community and vaccination is the best proven intervention to have a meaningful impact on ending this pandemic.”

Covid vaccinations are available in El Dorado Springs free of charge at several local businesses including Cedar County Memorial Hospital (876-2511), CMH Clinic (876-2118), and Evans Drugs (876-3313).