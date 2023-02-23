Council Has Busy Session

The El Dorado Springs City Council discussed a variety of things at their Feb. 20 meeting including restrictions on tents, derelict property, fencing, a Veterans Memorial and fixing the Lions Club Fountain in the Park.

A prelude to the meeting was a prayer by Gabby Kinnett.

The meeting was called to order and all council members were present: Glenda Baker, Jim Luster, Gabby Kinnett, Nathan Murrell and Mayor Cory Gayman. City manager Bruce Rogers was present as was City Clerk Kandi Baldwin.

The council approved a request from the 54 Cruisers for their Saturday, May 13, Car Show. Main Street will be closed off from Thompson to Broadway and West Spring to the Community Building.

The council approved the appointment of Logan Friar as a member of the City of El Dorado Springs Planning Commission.

The council also approved Resolution 23-04 repealing the existing Substance Abuse Policy for the City of El Dorado Springs and adopting a new Substance Abuse Policy. This action was connected to the application for the Taxi grant.

The council reviewed the ordinance on golf carts and will take another look at them at the next meeting.

There was a discussion about tents on personal property and how long the tent should be allowed to be up. It was agreed the tents should be up no longer than five consecutive days in one month.

It was announced that rural fire dues are do by March 15. The fee is $65.

During the City Council report Rogers said that 15 properties are being considered for demolition. He also mentioned two properties for clean up: one at the corner of Marshall and Forest and another at 700 Jackson.

The discussion veered to fencing. Rogers said there is a fencing ordinance but no specificity on material. Kyler Rice, who was in the council rom, but did not speak during the public forum, asked about what might be considered for fencing.

Council mentioned that the various types of fencing that people had used. It was mentioned that the city did allow animals including horses and cattle. Baker suggested that animals should be allowed according to the space available.

Rogers said he had been approached by the VFW to possibly putting a veterans memorial in the Park.

Rogers said that the city had gotten an estimate of $11,000 to re-do the Lions Club Fountain. The estimate included replacing the limestone capstones.

Baker mentioned to Kinnett the possibility of getting members of the ministerial alliance to give the prayer before the council meetings. She said she would talk to Chad Daniel.