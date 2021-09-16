SCHELL CITY FALL FESTIVAL WINNERS – Little Princess – Teigen Stutzman, Little Prince – Hunter Leach, Princess – Avery Minor, Prince – Rex Davis, Queen – Christy Goodman.

Royalty winners were crowned based on the umber of tickets they sold for Community Betterment. There was over $23,000 dollars raised by all the candidates. The winners’ sponsors received 20% of what they sold. Christy Goodman was sponsored by Schell City Café, Princess Avery Minor was sponsored by the NEVC junior class, Prince Rex Davis was sponsored by the NEVC Freshman class, Lil Princess Teigen Stutzman was sponsored by Hoagland Memorials and Lil Prince Hunter Leach was sponsored by Randy Harms Trucking LLC.

Schell Citizen of the year – Cheryl Bogardos with Mayor David Mc Cubbin.