On Thursday August 11, the El Dorado Springs Board of Education met in regular session. At 6:15PM, the board had a meal with the new teachers to the district.

The meeting convened at 7PM. After approval of the consent agenda, the new teachers were introduced to the board. A presentation from Dake Wells architects outlined the features of the new concession and restrooms. The board also examined this spring’s MAP and EOC scores.

The board voted on updates to the set of district policy documents, and voted to approve DESE’s special education compliance plan. After looking at competing bids from Pepsi and Coke, the board voted to accept the partnership contract with Coke.

The board set tuition rates at $8860.88.

The board approved a benefit to staff of 5 COVID Leave days for the 2022-23 school year in case staff members are quarantined.

The board voted to approve participation in Learn Life Savers and provide organ donation information education to students in high school health class.

In executive session, the board voted to hire Jackson Ogburn as a classroom teacher.

The board also voted to hire the following coaches and extra duty personnel:

• HS Assistant Football–Dave Rotert

• Senior Sponsor–Kristal Swopes

• National Honor Society–Michelle LeRoux

• HS Student Council–Dalena Gordon

The next meeting of the board of education is the tax rate hearing on Aug. 25, at 7 p.m.