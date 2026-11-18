Four day week on the table

Electric busses becoming pretty pricey

At the end of the R-II School Board meeting on Nov. 12, Superintendent Jason Erwin mentioned that the cost to the school on for electric busses was taking a bite out of the school’s budget.

To be clear, the school doesn’t own the busses nor do they maintain them. The school doesn’t pay for the drivers or for insurance. Everything is owned and operated by First Student.

The problem is the lease that the school pays.

During a conversation that the Sun had with Superintendent Erwin on Monday, Nov 16, he said that the school spent one million on the busses last year. The lease can vary from year to year, but is scheduled to continue through the end of 2029.

No decision expected before January; board also approves vehicle purchase, trailer sale and election notice

The possibility of moving to a four-day school week dominated discussion during the recent school board meeting, as administrators presented survey results, proposed calendars and concerns surrounding a potential change.

While no action was taken on the school calendar, the discussion revealed strong support among teachers and students for either a four-day week or a hybrid schedule combining four- and five-day weeks.

The superintendent indicated that a decision would not come before January at the earliest, allowing time for additional community input.

Surveys Show Strong Support

According to survey results presented during the meeting, approximately 87% of district staff favored either a four-day school week or a hybrid schedule, while roughly 12% preferred maintaining the traditional five-day week.

Supporters cited several potential benefits, including improved teacher attendance, reduced burnout, better recruitment and retention of educators, and the ability to schedule medical and dental appointments without missing classroom instruction.

A survey of 150 high school students produced similar results, with 120 students, or 80%, favoring a four-day week. The remaining 20% preferred the current schedule.

Students supporting the change cited additional rest, improved mental health, reduced stress and opportunities to work on Mondays.

Those opposing the change expressed concerns about maintaining consistency, extracurricular activities and access to school meals.

Support was also strong among middle school and elementary staff. Nine of 10 middle school teachers surveyed favored the change, while 77.6% of elementary respondents supported it.

However, the discussion also highlighted concerns about the educational impact of reducing the number of school days.

One kindergarten teacher cautioned that teachers already struggle to fit required instruction into the existing calendar.

Another participant with a special education background expressed concern that students who struggle with retention or depend heavily on school routines could experience greater academic and behavioral difficulties following three-day weekends.

A high school student attending the meeting questioned whether longer school days would be productive, noting that many students are already mentally disengaged by approximately 3 p.m.

The student also challenged the suggestion that a four-day week would improve attendance, arguing that students who routinely miss school would likely continue doing so regardless of the schedule.

Hybrid Calendar Emerges as Possible Compromise

Among the calendars discussed, a proposal identified as “Option Four” appeared to gain particular attention.

Under that proposal, the district would maintain its current 8 a.m. start time but extend the school day by 23 minutes, resulting in a 3:30 p.m. dismissal.

The school year would still conclude May 18, but the total number of instructional days would decrease from 161 to 154.

The proposed calendar would include 21 four-day weeks, with the remaining weeks operating on a traditional five-day schedule.

Existing holiday breaks would generally remain unchanged, and the calendar would retain allowances for snow days.

Teachers’ contracted days would decrease from approximately 170 to 163, while professional development days would primarily be scheduled on designated Mondays throughout the year.

The superintendent indicated that teachers would continue meeting required professional development hours and expressed an expectation that personal leave would remain at 10 days, subject to board approval.

If required to make a decision that evening, the superintendent said he would lean toward Option Four, describing it as a possible transition toward a full four-day school week.

However, he emphasized the importance of clearly communicating the calendar to families, particularly which Mondays would be school days and which would not.

Athletics, Childcare and Food Access Raise Questions

The proposed longer school day raised concerns about athletics and extracurricular activities.

One coach explained that a 3:30 p.m. dismissal would push practices to approximately 3:45 or 3:50 p.m., potentially keeping student-athletes at school until 6 p.m. or later.

An alternative schedule beginning around 7:45 a.m. and ending between 3:10 and 3:15 p.m. was suggested.

Childcare responsibilities also entered the discussion, particularly for student-athletes who might be expected to care for younger siblings on Mondays.

A suggestion was made to prohibit athletic practices during normal school-day hours on Mondays, similar to an approach used by Stockton, while allowing reasonable flexibility for students with family obligations.

Food insecurity was another significant concern.

Some participants noted that students who rely on school meals could face additional challenges without access to those meals on Mondays.

The superintendent acknowledged the concern and said the district would work to expand food assistance, similar to the food bags and services currently provided during Thanksgiving, Christmas and spring breaks.

Neighboring Districts Influence Discussion

The growing number of surrounding districts adopting four-day calendars was also discussed.

Stockton, Osceola and other nearby districts already operate on four-day schedules, while Bolivar was reported to be moving toward a four-day week for the next school year.

Bolivar is also reportedly planning to discontinue block scheduling.

The superintendent referenced research involving Oklahoma school districts that found operating savings ranging from approximately 0.5% to 5%, depending on the district.

The research reportedly found little overall change in student attendance but improvements in staff and family satisfaction.

Recruitment and retention were repeatedly mentioned as considerations, particularly as districts compete for qualified teachers.

Despite the apparent support, the board made no decision.

The district plans to gather community feedback over the next several weeks before revisiting the issue, with a possible vote no earlier than January.

Board Approves Van Purchase and Trailer Sale

In other business, the board approved the purchase of a 2026 model 10-passenger van for $69,025.

The vehicle is intended to reduce the number of trips requiring larger buses and help control transportation expenses.

The board also approved the sale of a stock trailer to the highest bidder for $87,500. Two additional bids of $5,800 and $4,500 were received.

District officials indicated the successful bidder would be contacted following the meeting.

Transportation Costs Remain a Financial Concern

Although the district’s overall budget remains balanced, transportation expenses continue to place considerable pressure on district finances.

The superintendent reported that transportation costs are running approximately $125,000 per month.

A monthly transportation payment of $57,750 was also discussed, compared with an anticipated amount of approximately $31,500.

The superintendent expressed concern about the financial burden and said he intends to negotiate directly with the transportation provider to reduce costs.

Efforts to reduce unnecessary bus trips are also underway, including greater use of smaller district vehicles when practical.

Board Election Filing Dates Announced

The board approved an election notice for two open school board positions, each carrying a three-year term.

Candidate filing is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 8 a.m. and conclude Tuesday, Jan. 5, at 5 p.m.

Filing will generally be available during regular weekday business hours, with an early closing at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18.

Both seats are currently held by members whose terms are expiring.

The board also approved the district’s 2026–27 program manual, which largely consolidates existing practices and procedures. Some assessment tools will be updated to reflect resources already available within the district.

Building Repairs and Maintenance Discussed

The superintendent provided an update on a former residential building currently being used for district storage.

White mold has been discovered in the structure, and plans call for removing affected materials, cleaning out the building and installing a larger entrance to allow drive-in storage.

Insurance proceeds are expected to cover roofing and some siding work.

A conference call with the insurance company and roofing contractor is planned to resolve outstanding questions about roof funding.

Additional cleanup work is expected to begin in the spring.

Attendance and Academic Reports

District attendance was reported at 90.99% for the first quarter and approximately 90.5% as of the meeting.

Middle school attendance stood at 87.9%, with 22 students maintaining perfect attendance.

High school attendance was approximately 93%, down about one percentage point from the previous month. Approximately 50 high school students had maintained perfect attendance.

Middle school administrators also discussed a revised missing-assignment policy under which students receive a zero after the fifth day.

The policy has generated parent feedback, including support for increased accountability and questions about after-school tutoring expectations.

Parent-teacher conferences drew approximately 35 to 36 families following efforts by staff to schedule appointments.

Administrators also recognized a recent student docudrama involving emergency personnel and a helicopter, praising the students and staff responsible for organizing the event.

A Veterans Day assembly drew strong participation and included gifts honoring local veterans.

Academic letters and End-of-Course assessment achievements were also recognized, with government noted as a particularly strong subject area.

The district’s canned food drive will continue through Friday, Nov. 20, with donations directed toward items identified as priorities by the local food pantry.

Administrators additionally reported delays involving a spring testing platform, with technical problems reportedly affecting districts statewide.

Five high school students are scheduled to take fall End-of-Course examinations in biology, English II and Algebra I.

Student-Athletes Recognized for Fall Accomplishments

The board also heard reports highlighting accomplishments across fall sports.

The football team finished the season with a 2–8 record, but coaches emphasized that the team remained competitive in every game for the first time since 2018.

The program was also praised for its sportsmanship and lack of character-related issues. Three seniors were recognized for their four years of participation.

The girls golf team enjoyed a successful season, finishing second at districts and qualifying as a team for the state tournament.

The team placed fifth at state, finishing approximately seven or eight strokes short of a trophy.

The girls also captured the conference championship, with four players earning all-conference honors and one receiving conference golfer of the year recognition.

In cross country, the girls team finished second in conference competition and fourth at districts.

The boys cross country team captured another conference championship and finished fifth at state.

Individual accomplishments included two all-state performances and recognition of a runner who has won three consecutive state championships.

Calendar Decision Still Months Away

Although the four-day school week discussion occupied much of the meeting, district leaders emphasized that the process remains in its early stages.

Administrators will continue reviewing proposed schedules, collecting feedback and evaluating the potential effects on instruction, families, staff and extracurricular activities.

For now, the traditional five-day schedule remains in place, with no board vote on a change expected before January.