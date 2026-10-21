Council lasts 30 minutes

The El Dorado Springs city Council met Oct. 19, 2026. All members were present: Peggy Carter, Ryan Snow, Mayor Gabby Kinnett, Greg Beydler and Kim Neal.

After a prayer by Cory Gayman and saying the pledge, the council approved the minutes of the Oct. 5 meeting.

City Manager Mike Smith said that the runway was coming along and the pool was being winterized. He also said that there were a lot of projects going on and he might need a little help. He suggested that Cory Gayman might be of help.

White also complimented the city on the condition of the golf course.

There was a discussion about the box of old clothes and other items on the sidewalk in front of Salon 109 on Spring Street. The council agreed it should be moved.

The council voted to go into executive session.

There was no report from that meeting.