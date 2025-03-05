INTEGRITY PEST SOLUTIONS IS READY TO HELP – The El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Integrity Pest Solutions at the Gathering Place (former O’Reilly building) on Monday, March 3. Ryan and Dayna Snow not only cut the chamber’s red ribbon, they invited everyone to lunch (pulled pork and beans and cake) and gave away a Bug -a-Salt Rifle and $100 Bear Arms Certificate.

The Snows have been in the pest control business for 20 years. They are fully licensed at both the State and City levels.

For the next two weeks all new customers who sign up for an annual subscription plan will receive their first service absolutely free.

Pictured are (from eft) Chamber Board Member Joe Trussell, Chamber Treasurer Crissa Gardner, Ryan Snow, Dayna Snow, Chamber President Heather Brown and Chamber Vice President Jordan Payne.