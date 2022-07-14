Thursday, July 14 – State Representative – District 12-Andrew Hurt, Dane Diehl and Dennis Turner.

We’ll skip Picnic Week and finish up the last week in July with:

Monday, July 25 – State Senator – District 28 – Bill Yarberry, Sandy Crawford and Janet Arnold.

And the rest of the week with the U.S. Representative – District 4. If anyone can tell me how to get hold of Jim (Soupy) Campbell and Kyle Stonner LaBrue, please do. Call the Sun office at 417/876-3841.