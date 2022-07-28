VERY ENTERTAINING – This is the second year that auditions were held for the Picnic Talent Show. There were about 20 acts all of which were worth the time on a hot summer’s eve. Winners are: 12 & UNDER – 1st – Nora Hallam; 2nd – Erica Rhodes; 3rd – Bella Sayler: 13-18 – 1st – Dawson and Danielle Hallam; 2nd – Harmony Randolph; 3rd – Kylie Ast: 19 & UP – 1st – Emily Carver; 2nd – Shanasee Cox; 3rd – Khloe Murrell and Grace Rhodes: OVERALL WINNER – Front and center, Daniel Flaten.