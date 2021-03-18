During the El Dorado Springs City Council meeting on Monday, March 15, City Manager Bruce Rogers said El Dorado Springs was affected by the storm that hit Texas last month. The energy pool of 31 cities that El Dorado Springs belongs to purchased $21,000,000 in additional energy for their customers. El Dorado Springs’ share is $400,000 on top of the normal bill the city pays. Rogers said that the energy pool will probably get a loan and the cities will explore ways to repay the money. Present for the meeting were Councilmen Cory Gayman, Jim Luster, Brett Entrikin and Mayor Pro-Tem Nick Bland. Mayor Nathan Murrell was absent. Rogers and City Clerk Kandi Baldwin were also present.

Paula Newman, Faye Koger and Glenda Baker, representing the Wayside Inn Museum, asked that the city allow them to close off Main Street and West Spring for Historical Hysteria Day scheduled for June 5.

Baker said she would really like an ordinance that limits the amount of time trash cans can be left out in front of homes. She said that there were safety issues as well as aesthetic ones.

Rogers said that the City Pool would re-open for the summer and that the city was looking for a pool manager as well as life guards.

The council voted to approve a resolution to lease/ purchase a new digger truck, wheel loader, tractor, court computers and mowers/sprayers.