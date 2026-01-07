The El Do Christmas Basket Committee wishes to thank everyone who so generously donated money, toys, and time to make Christmas bright for 232 local families including 289 children. Many thanks go to the organizations who adopted families and collected socks. Special thanks to the many volunteer sorters and wrappers, to Fugate’s who collected 879 toys, and to Jamie and helpers who sorted the toys by age for us. This is the largest number of families served in the last six years, breaking last year’s record.

This year the cost of providing three gifts valued at $60 total for each child plus the groceries for the 232 families totaled $31,340. Because of the increased number of recipients and the decrease in donations the past two years, the Committee had to withdraw money from its emergency fund both years. Any additional donations would be appreciated.

Sherry Wiseman

Christmas Basket Committee