Municipal Band Ready for Last Month of Programs This Summer

The Municipal Band has completed two months of programs and only has four more weekends of concerts remaining this summer. The month of August is always hard as we tell our college students goodbye for the coming school year and our band grows smaller each weekend.

Come on out to hear our band every Friday and Saturday evening from 8:00 to 9:00 and Sunday afternoons from 2:00 to 3:00. We’d love to play for you!!!

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, Aug. 6

1 Ramblin Rose

2 Blue Danube

3 Swinging Safari

4 Sky Pilot

5 Holzauction

6 Stompin at the Savoy

7 Polka

8 Flute Choice

9 El Capitan

10 Left My Heart in San Francisco

11 Moon River

12 Tuxedo Junction

13 God Bless America

Saturday, Aug. 7

1 United Nations

2 The Gladiator

3 Ballad of the Green Beret

4 Greater Pittsburgh

5 Polka

6 Riders on the Wind

7 Wings of the Army

8 Clarinet Choice

9 Footlifter

10 Pursuit Squadron

11 Dixie

12 Yankee Doodle Boy

13 God Bless America

Sunday, Aug. 8

1 Father of Victory

2 Dixie Land Polka

3 Glory to the Trumpets

4 Melody of Love

5 Polka

6 Just a Closer Walk With Thee

7 Marches of Mancini

8 Marching to Pretoria

9 Sax Choice

10 Pleyel’s Hymn

11 Green Fields

12 Salute to the Promised Land

13 God Bless America

14 Star Spangled Banner