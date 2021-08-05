Municipal Band Ready for Last Month of Programs This Summer
The Municipal Band has completed two months of programs and only has four more weekends of concerts remaining this summer. The month of August is always hard as we tell our college students goodbye for the coming school year and our band grows smaller each weekend.
Come on out to hear our band every Friday and Saturday evening from 8:00 to 9:00 and Sunday afternoons from 2:00 to 3:00. We’d love to play for you!!!
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Friday, Aug. 6
1 Ramblin Rose
2 Blue Danube
3 Swinging Safari
4 Sky Pilot
5 Holzauction
6 Stompin at the Savoy
7 Polka
8 Flute Choice
9 El Capitan
10 Left My Heart in San Francisco
11 Moon River
12 Tuxedo Junction
13 God Bless America
Saturday, Aug. 7
1 United Nations
2 The Gladiator
3 Ballad of the Green Beret
4 Greater Pittsburgh
5 Polka
6 Riders on the Wind
7 Wings of the Army
8 Clarinet Choice
9 Footlifter
10 Pursuit Squadron
11 Dixie
12 Yankee Doodle Boy
13 God Bless America
Sunday, Aug. 8
1 Father of Victory
2 Dixie Land Polka
3 Glory to the Trumpets
4 Melody of Love
5 Polka
6 Just a Closer Walk With Thee
7 Marches of Mancini
8 Marching to Pretoria
9 Sax Choice
10 Pleyel’s Hymn
11 Green Fields
12 Salute to the Promised Land
13 God Bless America
14 Star Spangled Banner
