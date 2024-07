CLASS OF 1964 REUNION – The left wheelchair person is K Lee Whitsell. First row of ladies are left to right, Jeannie Truluck Norris, Kay Jones Rethemeyer, Sandra Walden Smith, Sherry Buyce Wilson, Lana Sue Lewallen Jones, Janice Coale Rice, Delores McCormick Duffy, Joyce Gibbs Hughes, Sharon Toliver Henderson, Joan Burns, Carolyn Kukovich Allison, Linda Hutsell Moore, right wheelchair person is Kenny Long.

Back row, left to right Gary Collins, Lewis Eslinger, Robert Bruce, Gary Messick, Gary Henry, Lendon Teague, Frank Julian, Elwood Harvey, Charles Conway, Larry Gilbert, Ronald Norris, Wilburn Dobbs, Richard Wiegel. Not present for the picture but attended were H.D. Bausch and Dick Smith.

The event was held on Saturday, July 20, at Sac Osage.