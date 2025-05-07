For 32 years he 54 Cruisers have provided a Saturday of entertainment, cars/trucks, auction items, raffles, 50/50 pot and concessions.

This year the event is Saturday, May 10 and as usual in downtown El Dorado Springs. Pre-registration cost is $20, $25 to register at the show.

The Cruisers will have dash plaques for the first 100 entries and each car class will have awards for the top five.

Judges will be from out-of-town.

The 54 Cruisers meet monthly to talk about cars and car club business. Currently there are 56 members.

The club members attend parades, cruise-ins and car show in other towns. We visit local businesses with our cars to help bring the community together to shop, eat or enjoy our cars. One the club’s favorite visits each year is to Community Springs.

The Club raises money from dues, show sponsorships, show participants, t-shirt sales and other items.

The Club donates to various charities and promotes El Dorado Springs and the surrounding community. They give financial help during personal disasters, fires and family emergencies, as well as yearly scholarships.

As of Dec. 31,2024, the club has given $45,395 in scholarships, $28,081 for Christmas Baskets and Toy drives- (El Dorado Springs, Stockton and Nevada) $24,330 for fires/disasters and family emergencies and donated $8,440 to civic groups – Total $103,356.

Come to downtown El Dorado Springs this Saturday, May 10 for the 54 Cruisers 32 annual Car Show.

According to Cruisers Historian, March Boch, the club met for the first time on a cold rainy night in April 1993 at the house of Doug Darnell on South Main in El Dorado Springs.

Of the Club’s original members, Bach, Freddie McAlexander, Clyde and Dixie Haddock and Harold and Robin Fugate are still active.

Doug Darnell was the first president.