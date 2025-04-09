by Melanie Chance

In the mid-morning hours of April 2, 2025, a tornado tore across Vernon County, leaving behind a path of destruction that stretched from southwest of Moundville through Nevada and up to northwest of Walker. But amid the twisted metal, shattered glass, and fallen trees, one thing stood tall — the spirit of a rural community unwilling to let its own fall behind.

The National Weather Service confirmed EF-1 tornado damage, with wind speeds strong enough to overturn eight train cars, shear the roofs of homes, and cause extensive damage to local businesses and structures. Thousands of trees were snapped like twigs. Approximately 4,100 people were left without power.

Power companies — Evergy, Barton County Electric, and Sac Osage Power Corp. — have worked diligently to restore electricity. While it is unclear how many residents are still without power, the community remains hopeful and grateful for their continued efforts.

It’s nothing short of a blessing that we saw minimal injuries and, thankfully, no loss of life.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office quickly stepped up with consistent and calming updates, helping residents navigate the chaos with clarity. Sheriff Buehler’s leadership has been unwavering — and firm.

“I will not tolerate looting!” Buehler stated clearly in a public update. His message echoed the shared value of respect for one another’s property and dignity during trying times.

In the hours and days following the tornado, the heart of rural Missouri began to shine. Volunteers poured into the area. Centennial Hall at the Vernon County Fairgrounds was quickly transformed into a volunteer coordination hub, where helping hands continue to show up in droves.

Now is the time to check on your neighbors. Whether it’s a hot meal, a helping hand, or simply a conversation on the porch — connection matters. It’s in these moments, after the skies clear, that the strength of rural Missouri truly reveals itself.

Support came from all corners — near and far. Among those who donated, assisted, or provided resources are: MoDOT, Nevada Fire, Emergency Management, Bates County Sheriff’s Office, Barton County Sheriff’s Office, Lamar Police, Jasper Police, Fort Scott Fire, all of our rural fire departments, Vernon County Ambulance, Domino’s, Casa Azteca, all the churches — local and beyond — Missouri State Highway Patrol, Take It to the Streets, Red Cross, Salvation Army, Homebase, Evergy, Sac Osage Power Corp., Barton County Electric, 54 Café, Vernon County Public Administrator, and the Vernon County Clerk’s Office.

This list, provided by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, is by no means complete. We know many individuals gave — and continue to give — their time, resources, and hearts to help friends, neighbors, and even strangers in need. Every act of service, no matter how small, has made a difference in our recovery.

Missouri State Representative Dane Diehl was on it within minutes of the tornado’s impact, encouraging residents to share photos of storm damage to help assess needs at both the local and state levels. In a message to the community, Diehl expressed his concern and commitment, saying he was praying for everyone’s safety and believed wholeheartedly that “our communities and businesses will rebuild.” He also commended first responders and local citizens for stepping up to help one another in real-time.

The reality is simple: Recovery will not happen overnight. For some families, the sound of warning sirens will echo long after the skies are blue. For others, rebuilding will take weeks, even months. But what will carry this community through is the same thing that has carried rural towns for generations — compassion, grit, and neighbors who don’t wait to be asked.

Let us all remember: When disaster strikes, rural America doesn’t retreat — it rallies.

Be kind. Be present. And please, don’t forget Vernon County.