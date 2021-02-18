The first 100 doses of the Moderna Vaccine was received last week and our Feb. 11 vaccine event was a great success. Kenneth Smith was the first recipient at 8 a.m. that morning, and Sherri Norman received the last dose just before 5 p.m. We are so grateful and honored to serve our community to help fight the Coronavirus. To all who braved the extreme temperatures of the day – “Thank You” for keeping your appointments as scheduled. From our nursing staff who administered the vaccine to everyone at the hospital that helped make things run smoothly, you are so appreciated!! And one extra special “Shout-out” to Pharmacist, Jerry Beisner, who volunteered his time to keep computer records in order.