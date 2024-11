BELKS GET TO WORK FOR POLICE – Jim and Jeanne Belk presented the El Dorado Springs Police Department with a check for $1,800 to purchase two fitted vests. During the El Dorado Springs City Council meeting on Monday, November 18, 2024. Jeanne Belk collected the money from individual citizens who wanted to help the local department.

Pictured are (from left) Jim Belk, Jeanne Belk and Police Chief Brett Dawn.