AND PRESERVATIONISTS – It took about five months for the dedicated members of the El Dorado Christian School PTO to get ready for their spring banquet. The banquet’s main goal was to celebrate Christian Education. The theme: Preserve the Vision. Remembering our past. Forming our future.

(from left) PTO Leadership Team Susan Lawson, Christian School Principal Krystal Wyant, Director of Development Karen Dodson, Alexa Heisermann, Keynote Speaker Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, Shelly Zartman, Chad Mays, Jennifer Mays, Laura Hadley and Jordan Hadley. Not pictured Casey Judd and Tessie Watkins.

Dodson said the school wants to have a special banquet every spring – a fundraiser to continue the vision of Christian education.