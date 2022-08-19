The office of the Cedar County Prosecutor announces a charge and warrant for rape in the first degree against Jeffrey Spies of Humansville.
If anyone has information regarding this matter, please contact the Cedar County Sheriff Office’s. The charge of an offense is not evidence, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Ty Gaither Cedar County Prosecutor
The office of the Cedar County Prosecutor announces a charge and warrant for rape in the first degree against Jeffrey Spies of Humansville.
Facebook Comments