EL DORADO SPRINGS CHAMBER HONORS DOWNTOWN LAUNRY WITH RIBBON CUTTING – The Downtown Laundry, 118 North Main, opened on Thursday, Sept 29, at noon. Present with the Mendelsohn’s, laundry owners, included Jordan Payne, Bruce Rogers, Jim Hull, Trish, Melanie Farran, Jarrod Schierek, Heather Brown, Sylvia Ackley, Earl Ackley, Tracy Barger, Debbie Floyd, Cory Gayman, Glenda Baker and Joe Trussell.

The laundry is open seven days a week with temporary hours being Sunday 8 – 6: Monday – Friday 10 -7 and Saturday 8 – 6.