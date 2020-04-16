Editor:

“Cedar County Memorial Hospital’s Radiology Department is the reason that my breast cancer was discovered in the early stages.” Those are the words of longtime El Dorado Springs resident and retired educator Luella Phipps, who at 93 is “very thankful for this hospital.”

“Miss Phipps” as most of her former students know her, taught in the El Dorado Springs R-2 School District for a total of 39 years combined full-time and substitute teaching before her retirement. She has utilized the hospital throughout its 60 years of existence for routine healthcare needs for both she and family members.

But during a recent visit something “different” showed up in her yearly mammogram. The Radiology Department at Cedar County Memorial Hospital welcomed her in August 2019 for her annual routine mammogram screening and attention was drawn to a “change” seen by Corey Chopra, MD, Radiologist who interprets the mammograms. From her comparison studies through the years, he was able to detect an area of concern and suggested a deeper look. She was referred to another facility for a possible biopsy and further related testing. Upon arrival there, they requested another mammogram and ultrasound but reassured her that “it didn’t appear to be anything to worry about” and they simply “did not see any indication of cancer.” That is what she was told. When further tests and a biopsy were completed, a surgeon was called in to complete the removal of the suspicious lesion that turned out to be papillary carcinoma. She completed the last of 33 radiation treatments December 24 2019. She is now doing well and will continue follow-up in the near future.

Luella commented that Dr. Leo from the Central Care Cancer Center mentioned that Dr. Chopra must have had a “keen eye” to catch that.” She once again reiterated that it was Cedar County Memorial Hospital that discovered her problem and referred her for prompt treatment.

Luella Phipps

El Dorado Springs