Look at these videos before you decide to take the Covid-19 vaccine. Brighteon.com. channels/hrreport. Highlight – Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on the Covid crimes of Anthony Fauci. The Real Anthony Fauci

YouTube – Perspectives on the Pandemic – blood clots and beyond – episode 15.

Sucharit Bhakdi is a prominent immunologist and infectologist in Germany.

Cheryl Spencer