My husband and I moved to El Dorado Springs about a year and half ago. Part of the reason we chose to settle in this area is because of the natural beauty here with the hills, lakes, rivers and open lands. Unfortunately, the beauty of this community is severely blemished by trash in the ditches, along the streets, in the fence rows, and etcetera. There seems to be a mindset by some who live here that it is okay to to toss trash out of their vehicles. Some even dump furniture and other large items along our country roads.

I would like to encourage community members to take an interest and some action in addressing our trash problem. For those who have lived here for many years, perhaps you have become desensitized to it and don’t even notice it. I challenge you to take a fresh look around you and along the streets you walk or drive. Think about the ways you can help clean up our community.

Individuals, families, youth groups, churches, civic organizations, school clubs, sports teams- all of us can pitch in and make a difference. Choose an area to clean up and do it on a regular basis. Most of us probably have room in our trash receptacles for another bag of trash.

If you are in a leadership position of any kind, please consider using your influence in this positive direction. If you want to formalize a commitment to clean a stretch of highway, contract MoDOT and they will provide you with bags, gloves, and safety vests to wear. They will also pick up the bags after your clean-up event. If interested, call 888-275-6636 and ask for the Adopt-A-Highway coordinator or email aah@modot.gov.

If you see someone littering or dumping their trash, please report them to the appropriate city or county law enforcement agency.

El Dorado Springs/Cedar County is a beautiful place to live and could be so much better if we all join as a community and take responsibility for cleaning up the trash. Let’s reclaim the beauty of we have been blessed with in this area.

Sheryl K. Yoder

El Dorado Springs

Phone: 309 221-9035