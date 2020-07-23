The Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board will convene a meeting a 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 29. If you wish to listen in, call Terry Heitz by 10 a.m. to get the call-in number. Her number is 417/876-3598.
The family of Randy Bland, owner of Bland-Hackeman, asks that everyone pray for him at 8 p.m. Monday evening, July 20. He has had several strokes and is scheduled to have his leg removed Tuesday, July 21, in a Springfield hospital.
Graveside services for Helen Francis Miller will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, July 20, in El Dorado Springs City Cemetery with Rev. Brent Bland officiating under the direction of Bland-Hackleman Funeral Home.
