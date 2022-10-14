Citizens Memorial Hospital/Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation will host a fall hiring fair Friday, Oct. 14, 1-5 p.m. at CMH Community Rooms, 1500 N. Oakland Ave., Bolivar

Job seekers should come prepared to interview with hiring managers about career opportunities at the hospital, long-term care, clinics and home care services.

CMH is recruiting registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, medical assistants, medical lab technicians, lab assistants, physical, occupational and speech therapists, pharmacy technicians, radiology technologists, respiratory therapists, social workers, emergency medical technicians, paramedics and other positions. Sign-on bonuses are available for qualifying positions and learn more about our loan forgiveness program.

CMH offers exceptional employee benefits including a zero premium option for health and dental coverages. The medical portion of the health plan includes vision and prescription drug coverage and a wellness program to help employees to stop smoking, reduce stress and lose weight or to improve their healthy lifestyle habits. CMH also provides employer-paid term life insurance, paid time off, retirement contributions, cafeteria discounts, employee health screens and more.

Job seekers are encouraged to register online before attending the event at https://cmhbolivar.info/FALLHIRING22.

For more information about the fall hiring fair, call CMH Human Resources at 417-328-6426 or email joincmh@citizensmemorial.com.