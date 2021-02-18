Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of Cedar County Memorial Hospital will conduct a meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 22, in the classroom at Cedar County Memorial Hospital, 1401 S. Park St. in El Dorado Springs.

The tentative agenda of this meeting includes:

Call to Order & Quorum Verified

Approval of Agenda

Approval of Minutes of Previous Meeting

Unfinished Business:

None

New Business:

Edina McGinnis with WINGS Refuge to address Board

•Financial Report; •Payrolls—Review/Approve;

•Accounts Payable—Review/Approve

Carla Gilbert, Director of Finance

Surplus Property (Equipment) List Presented to Board

Policies & Procedures—Review & Approve

Nursing Report: Marie Mitchell, CNO

CEO Report: Jana Witt, CEO

Roll Call Vote to Close Meeting Pursuant to Statute 610.021 (2) (12) and (14) of the Revised Statutes of the State of Missouri—Lease, Purchase or Sale of Real Estate; Contracts; and Records Protected from Disclosure by Law.

Vote to Return to Open Session

Adjournment

In order to provide for appropriate social distancing in the classroom, anyone other than required meeting attendees wishing to listen to the open session of the above meeting may contact Diana Pyle, Board Secretary, by 10 a.m. on Feb. 22 at 417-876-3065 (alternate # 417/876-3059) to request the call-in number.