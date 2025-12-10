“Feeding management of cattle is important to the profitability of the cattle operation,” says Patrick Davis MU Extension Livestock Field Specialist. Furthermore, forage is the main part of the diet for cow-calf producers, so economics related to acquiring that forage is important to an operations bottom-line. Therefore, MU Extension, with the help of Wheeler Livestock Auction is providing a workshop to discuss these topics on December 15th at 6 pm at the Landmark Restaurant at 301 South Main, Lowry City, MO 64763.

“This workshop will discuss winter cattle management and economics related to forage acquisition,” says Davis. MU Extension Livestock Field Specialists Davis and Andy McCorkill will discuss winter cattle feeding. MU Extension Ag Business Field Specialist Jake Hefley will discuss economic consideration for buying versus baling hay.

“This event is free, and meal will be provided with support from Wheeler Livestock Auction,” says Davis. Registration is required to attend by December 8th. Register online at https://tinyurl.com/bdntbsjx or by contacting the St. Clair County MU Extension Center at (417) 646-2419. For more information on the event contact Davis at (417) 276-3313 or by email at davismp@missouri.edu.