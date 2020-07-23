Community members may enroll online in Chronic Pain Self Management class, a program that offers practical strategies for dealing with chronic pain.

Each session will be two hours. The class will be offered via Zoom on Thursday mornings starting July 16 to Aug. 20. The class will be offered from 9am to 11am. This course is FREE and resources for chronic pain management will be provided. Participants learn concepts and practical strategies they can incorporate into their everyday lives through small group discussion, self-reflection and group activities. The program teaches ways to:

• Techniques to deal with problems such as frustration, fatigue, isolation and poor sleep

• Practice the Moving Easy Program: Appropriate exercises for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility, and endurance

• Appropriate use of medications

• Communicating effectively with family, friends, and health professionals

• Nutrition Pacing activity and rest

• How to evaluate new treatments

Registration is available at

https://extension2.missouri.edu/events/chronic-pain-self-management-virtual.

Or Contact Sara Bridgewater, Nutrition and Health Specialist sbridgewater@missouri.edu or 660-679-1467